Pelosi Says Joe Biden Blameless for Border Crisis: He’s ‘Not Quite Two Months’ in Office

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admitted Wednesday there is a crisis at the southwest border, but exonerated President Joe Biden from any and all blame due to his short tenure of office.

“The president has been in office not quite two months,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“They are addressing it and it will improve,” she said confidently, without offering any evidence to support her claim. She continued “we are all impatient” when it comes to unaccompanied children at the border.

“As far as the children are concerned, you can imagine me as a mother of five every minute that a parent is separated from a child to me is a crisis,” Pelosi said. “So we want this to move along expeditiously.”

As Breitbart News reported, the crisis at the southern border has been growing for weeks and is now attracting attention on a broader scale as more and more children are arriving on their own.

