Fight over stimulus check reportedly leads man to shoot his child’s mother and kill 4 of her relatives — including her 7-year-old child

An argument over a stimulus check prompted a quadruple murder, authorities say, according to media reports.

An Indianapolis woman lost four family members after one of her children’s fathers demanded she give him a portion of her stimulus money.

The New York Post reported that the suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, is accused of fatally shooting three adults and a child after an argument with Jeanettrius Moore.

Halfacre reportedly fought with Moore on Saturday and shot her during the argument. She survived the attack, but her young daughter, brother, mother, and cousin did not.

Moore’s relatives told WXIN-TV that Halfacre wanted half of a $1,400 stimulus check, and became enraged when she told him that she wouldn’t give him any more than $450 in a take-it-or-leave-it response.

“He wanted some of Jeanettrius’ tax money, stimulus money,” her cousin, Wendy Johnson, told the station. “She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.”- READ MORE

