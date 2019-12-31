Hunter Biden owes the IRS more than $100K from his time on the board of Burisma: report

Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, owes more than $100,000 in federal taxes from a year during which he served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, according to the Daily Caller.

Biden reportedly earned at least $50,000 per month while on the board of Burisma — a position he did not appear to have any qualifications for — but he was not apparently giving the U.S. government its fair share of his income. The Daily Caller’s Andrew Kerr reported:

The IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015, according to records the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

The federal agency issued the previously unreported lien in November 2018 and it seeks unpaid taxes for a year in which Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, served on the boards of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners.