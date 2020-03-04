Biden surges to victory across Super Tuesday map, as Sanders claims delegate prize in California

Former Vice President Joe Biden surged to victory in Super Tuesday contests across the South and beyond, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claimed gold in delegate-prize California – divvying up the map on the biggest primary day of the season and indicating a tight battle between the two that is likely to drag on for weeks or more.

But the headline of the night was the former vice president’s remarkable comeback after his poor performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada earlier this year. Biden won the most contests Tuesday – though who came out ahead in the delegate race remains unclear – and certainly outperformed expectations from just a week ago.

“I’m here to report: We are very much alive! And make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing,” he told fired-up supporters in Los Angeles.

Biden’s weekend win in South Carolina and the decision by 2020 rivals to bow out and endorse him were undeniable factors – especially in Minnesota, which he won after backing from ex-candidate and home-state Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Biden so far is projected to win Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Sanders handily won his home state of Vermont and later racked up wins in Colorado and Utah, in addition to California, Fox News projects. California and its 415 delegates amounted to the biggest prize on the map on Tuesday.

But the second-biggest contest, in Texas with 228 pledged delegates, is currently too close to call. Maine’s race call is also outstanding. – READ MORE

