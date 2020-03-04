WaPo: ‘Sanctuaries’ Good for Illegal Immigrants, Bad for Gun Owners

The Washington Post editorial board slammed the use of “sanctuary” laws designed to safeguard Second Amendment rights, despite supporting the same policies when they are used to protect illegal immigrants.

In a February 28 editorial, the paper argued local officials should not undermine new gun laws in Virginia.

“Gun-rights activists are free to denounce such laws; they are free to mount legal challenges to their constitutionality,” the board wrote. “But unless and until the laws are struck down by a court, no one is free to violate them.”

Nearly 150 localities in Virginia have passed Second Amendment “sanctuary” resolutions, pledging to not enforce new gun laws that they consider unconstitutional and taking particular aim at a proposed Red Flag law backed by state Democrats. The newspaper’s editorial board called the idea of following through on such measures “alarming” and a threat to the rule of law. But when Washington, D.C., unveiled a “sanctuary” plan that would direct taxpayer dollars to legal representation for illegal immigrants facing deportation, the board said the city was pursuing an “admirable goal.”

The discrepancy between the two Washington Post “sanctuary” editorials has fueled distrust among gun owners and advocates. Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, which helped organize the Second Amendment “sanctuary” movement in the state, called the board’s position “a complete double standard.” – READ MORE

