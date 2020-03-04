Mike Bloomberg Comes Up Short — Quits Presidential Race

Mike Bloomberg finally found something in politics shorter than him: His campaign.

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City who had spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads during a 100-day presidential campaign, announced on Wednesday he’s suspending his bid and is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”

The decision follows a disappointing Super Tuesday for Bloomberg. He won just one contest: the small territory of American Samoa.

“After yesterday’s results,” he said in the statement, “the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.”

Bloomberg threw his support behind Biden, who won most of the 14 states voting on Tuesday.

