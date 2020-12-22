Do Mask Mandates Work? New Analysis Suggests They Don’t

Do mask mandates work? As we’ve noted repeatedly in recent months, evidence is piling up that they do not.

According to analysis by data expert Justin Hart, who has been following COVID-19 data for months, demonstrated in a Sunday Twitter thread that states with mask mandates had a greater number of COVID cases per 100,000 people than states without mandates.

That’s right. With mandates in place states say 10 more cases per 100K population. Here’s the breakdown by state. Many states have had days with mandates (blue) and without (orange) Drawn your own conclusions.

Another objection: “Well, we can never know for certain HOW MUCH WORSE it could have been without masks.” First, that’s not science – that’s unfalsifiable nonsense.

Maybe consider that the virus is beyond your control. See these 6 states with different mandates. Up and down.

We also have numerous articles and studies demonstrating that mask mandates are not justified and that recent items cited by the CDC do not present strong evidence at all for mask mandates.

And while there were some objections to Hart's analysis – such as whether there might be bias towards getting tested for mask-wearers, or regional differences in population density, many of the replies to Hart's thread support his findings-