Biden spox: Plethora of misstatements ‘part of his charm,’ frontrunner victim of media’s ‘unfair standard’ (VIDEO)

The other day, former vice president Joe Biden assured everyone “I’m not going nuts,” moments after admitting he couldn’t recall where he spoke hours earlier.

Now his communications director is making the rounds on national media to explain that the 76-year-old’s daily misstatements are really “part of his charm,” and it’s only a thing because of the media’s “unfair standard” for the frontrunner.

"I think the press has to be more careful about applying an unfair standard to Joe Biden than they're applying to other candidates," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's spokeswoman, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.