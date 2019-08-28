Brennan: World Leaders Realize Trump Is ‘Way Out of His Depth,’ ‘Delusional’

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” former CIA Director John Brennan said the world leaders who attended the G7 summit know President Donald Trump is “delusional.”

When asked how world leaders have acclimated themselves to the lack of preparation on Trump's part, Brennan said, "Absolutely. I think a lot of the readers have written off what he says publicly. Also, I'm very concerned given his public dishonesty, what dishonesty is he engaged in these private meetings with world leaders, with the allies of countries that we have worked with so hard for so long. What is he telling them? But I think they realize that he is way, way out of his depth, that he is incompetent, but also he is somewhat delusional as far as how he views the world and his inability to grasp the reality of the geostrategic situation around the globe today."