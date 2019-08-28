Andrew Yang Calls for People to Move to ‘Higher Ground’ in His Climate Change Proposal

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang released his climate change proposal on Monday, urging people to move to “higher ground.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential contender — who brought in two percent in a recent Politico poll — deemed climate change “an existential threat” in his new plan to combat it and said that Americans “need to recognize” that we are currently enduring the “negative effects.”

The California businessman’s new plan is built on a “five-pronged approach” that includes “build a sustainable economy by transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy” and “pass a constitutional amendment” that will make state and federal governments “stewards for the environment.”

In his third prong, Yang calls for the country to “adapt” to the “new reality” that climate change has brought on and for Americans to move “to higher ground.”

“Natural disasters and other effects of climate change are already causing damage and death,” wrote the Democratic presidential primary candidate. “We need to adapt our country to this new reality.” – READ MORE