Biden slams Trump in NH, claims economy is ‘teetering on a recession’

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke of a need to reauthorize the 25-year old ‘Violence Against Women Act’ and took aim at the man he hopes to replace in the White House for “demeaning women,” as he kicked off a weekend campaign swing in New Hampshire on Friday.

Biden, the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential nomination, argued that President Trump is becoming “more erratic” in dealing with “an economy that’s teetering on a recession.”

AXELROD CLAIMS BIDEN ‘SERIALLY DISTORTING’ RECORD

Biden said “the president is feeling pressure on the economy. … He inherited a pretty good economy from Barack Obama, just like he inherited everything in his life.”

The line received loud applause from the standing-room-only audience in a Laconia mill building. Biden repeated a variation of the line at his second town hall, held in New Castle, on the state's short Atlantic coast.