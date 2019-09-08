Minnesota Parents Rally to ‘Protect Kids’ Against State-Mandated Planned Parenthood Sex Ed

Minnesota parents and families, who oppose state-mandated comprehensive sex ed (CSE) pushed by Planned Parenthood and LGBT activist groups, are planning to rally to protect their children.

Child Protection League (CPL) Action will hold its “Protect Kids Rally” on Sunday, September 22 on the steps of the state capitol in St. Paul.

CPL Action states that, in April, a majority of Minnesota House lawmakers voted to mandate that every Pre-K-12 traditional public and charter school teach comprehensive sex ed.

“Democrats said the legislation focused on teaching ‘harassment’ and ‘consent,’” CPL Action continues. “But the curriculum includes pornographic images and unscientific ideas about gender, and it trivializes or even encourages high-risk and abusive sexual behavior.” – READ MORE