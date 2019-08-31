Biden slams get religious: Trump deportations ‘sinful’ (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden thinks it’s “sinful” President Donald Trump is “seeking to deport sick kids seeking life-saving medical treatment in the United States.”

It’s “something that I never thought I’d see in America,” he told folks a campaign stop in South Carolina on Thursday.

The powerful accusation carries a special significance coming from a career politician who lived through the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy “in the 1970s,” and the horrific day “you had over 40 kids shot at Kent State on a beautiful lawn by the National Guard.”

President Trump has found his newest target — sick children. It’s sinful. pic.twitter.com/dgFT0vNbYC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2019

Biden dropped the devastating news on a couple hundred who crammed into a room for a town hall at Clinton College in Rock Hill, where he demonstrated his "truth over facts" approach to 2020 presidential race.