‘Attempted Coup’: GOP Rep Clocks Comey for ‘Abuse of Power’ and ‘Systematic Effort’ to Target Trump (VIDEO)

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) is taking a major swing at former FBI Director James Comey shortly after the U.S. Department of Defense (DOJ) announced they wouldn’t prosecute Comey.

The DOJ’s inspector general’s office made it clear on Thursday that despite an investigation that found Comey had leaked information, which brought about an investigation into the president following the 2016 presidential election, the former FBI director would not be prosecuted, as IJR News reported.

“Were current or former FBI employees to follow the former Director’s example and disclose sensitive information in service of their own strongly held personal convictions, the FBI would be unable to dispatch its law enforcement duties properly,” the report read.

WATCH: @JonScottFNC spoke with @RepPeteKing as Republicans predict IG’s Comey report is just the tip of the iceberg #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/MNRyr5WTqC — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) August 30, 2019

In response, the Republican lawmaker bashed Comey during Thursday’s interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” claiming it was virtue signaling of an “attempted coup.” – READ MORE