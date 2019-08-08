Trump Condemns White Supremacists, Antifa: ‘I Am Concerned About the Rise of Any Group of Hate’

President Donald Trump made it clear that he stands against “any group of hate” following the recent mass shootings.

During a brief press gaggle before his flight to Dayton and El Paso, President Trump made it clear he wants to stop “any group of hate,” including white supremacists and Antifa supporters.

“I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don’t like it. Any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s Antifa, whether it’s any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I’ll do something about it.”

As far as addressing gun violence, Trump hinted that he would support legislation to remove guns from the hands of mentally ill people. He noted that he had seen a “great appetite” among members of Congress to push forward this type of legislation.

"I can only do what I can do. I think there's a great appetite to do something with regard to making sure that mentally unstable, seriously ill people aren't carrying guns," said Trump, adding, "And I've never seen the appetite as strong as it is now."