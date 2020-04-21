Biden Says He Would Be Willing to Pick Michelle Obama to Be His Running Mate

As former Vice President Joe Biden’s (D) search for a running mate continues, he has a former first lady in mind for the job.

Biden confirmed he would pick former First Lady Michelle Obama as his running mate if she would take the position.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said. “She’s brilliant, she knows the way around, she is a really fine woman.”

A few former presidential hopefuls have confirmed they would serve as Biden’s running mate if asked.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) answered “yes” when asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow if she would be willing to accept the position, as IJR previously reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --