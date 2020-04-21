Gov. Whitmer Considers Extending Michigan Lockdown To Punish Protesters

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considering extending the state’s lockdown orders because of protesters who flooded the state capital last week in a car-bound protest against her restrictive coronavirus-related regulations.

The Washington Examiner reports that Whitmer called the protest “irresponsible” in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last week and claimed that the protests, which largely abided by social distancing guidelines, put Michiganders at greater risk of contracting the virus.

She then threatened to impose further restrictions on Michigan residents in order to curb the protest’s (unknown) effects.

“We might have to actually think about extending stay-at-home orders, which is supposedly what they were protesting,” Whitmer quipped.

She then called the protest “a political rally,” implying that the demonstration was motivated by support for President Donald Trump and not her unreasonable and often arbitrary coronavirus restrictions. – READ MORE

