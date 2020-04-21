The city dumped 37 tons of sand on their skatepark as part of COVID lockdown, so skaters used it to ride dirt bikes. Then they dug up the sand and continued skating.

Last week, the city of San Clemente, California, decided to dump 37 tons of sand on a local skatepark in order to prevent kids from skating during the coronavirus lockdown. But just a few days later, local skaters were shredding again.

A group of determined skaters brought dustpans, shovels, and buckets to the park over the weekend in order to dig up the sand. Remarkably, by Sunday evening, much of the skatepark was usable.

LOOOL checkmate government dweebs Turning skatepark into a dirt bike track now pic.twitter.com/GYHi6cQvZo — COLTYBRAH (@coltybrah) April 20, 2020

The dig-up was filmed by motocross videographer Connor Ericsson, who headed over to the skatepark to help the effort and use the sand as a dirt bike course.

“Took advantage of all the sand the city dumped into the San Clemente skatepark then helped some local skaters dig it all out so they could do some social shredding,” read the caption of Ericsson’s Instagram post Sunday, which showed him riding his bike in the park and then digging up the sand. – READ MORE

