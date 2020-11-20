Biden Reveals He Will Limit His Thanksgiving Gathering To Three People

Health experts are pleading with Americans to forgo their traditional plans for Thanksgiving and limit their gatherings to ten people.

President-elect Joe Biden (D) said that while he has a large family, he’s going to be keeping his Thanksgiving gathering under ten people.

During a virtual event on Wednesday, Biden said, “Well, they said, ‘Joe, maximum ten people in your home. Maximum, Joe.’”

“I got a big family you’ve probably heard a lot about. We do everything together. Well, you know, there are going to be three of us,” he added.

Biden says it’ll just be three people at his Thanksgiving table this year: “I got a big family you probably heard a lot about, we do everything together … you can’t mix the families …” pic.twitter.com/DwpSB6bkY4 — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020

The U.S. is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, the country recorded 159,508 new cases and 1,583 new deaths.- READ MORE

