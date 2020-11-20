Facebook Broke the Law by Censoring Anti-Biden Ad, Conservative Group Claims

On Tuesday, the American Principles Project (APP) filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against Facebook, claiming the social media company broke the law by censoring an APP PAC ad attacking Joe Biden and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.). The ad slammed their support for a law that would force biological girls to compete with biological boys. Even though PolitiFact could find no factual error in the ad, the “fact-check” claimed the ad was “missing context” because it contradicted Biden’s transgender agenda. Facebook used this “fact-check” to flag the ad.

“Facebook censored several APP PAC ads this election cycle. The basis for this FEC complaint focuses on the first, which attacked Gary Peters and Joe Biden for their support for the Equality Act, which would destroy women’s sports if it were passed into law,” APP Executive Director Terry Schilling said in a statement.

“By censoring this ad on such a flimsy basis, and by allowing ads in favor of Democrats to run unfettered on its platform, Facebook materially contributed to the campaigns of Peters and Biden,” Schilling added. “Our complaint alleges that this in-kind contribution amounted to nearly $50,000 — a clear violation of federal campaign finance law.”

“We urge the FEC to consider APP PAC’s complaint and launch an investigation as soon as possible,” the APP director added. – READ MORE

