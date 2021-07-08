FBI Still Hunting For Hundreds Six Months After Capitol Riot

Six months later, the FBI continues to hunt for hundreds of people suspected of participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday marks six months since hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol building, breaching security and forcing their way into the inner restricted chambers just as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the presidential election. Since then, more than 500 defendants have already been arrested on charges related to the riot.

The FBI website looking for information about Capitol rioters currently displays more than 900 photos of around 300 people marked “unidentified,” according to The Associated Press.

“We’ve already arrested close to 500, and we have hundreds of investigations that are still ongoing beyond those 500,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Oversight Committee last month.

One of the people still not apprehended by authorities is the individual who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the riot.

Last month, a 49-year-old woman from Indiana pleaded guilty in the first sentencing of the Capitol riot investigation. Anna Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to one charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $500. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --