Biden Is ‘A Trojan Horse For A Radical Agenda,’ Mike Pence Warns

Vice President Mike Pence warned would-be voters Friday that Joe Biden is a candidate who, if elected president, will serve as “a Trojan horse” for the most radical elements of the far Left’s political agenda.

Speaking to a group at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, where the Republican Party was founded in 1854, Pence said he was there “to talk about what’s at stake, and to talk about the choice our nation faces” in the upcoming presidential election. “Our economic recovery is on the ballot, but also are things much more fundamental and foundational to our country,” he continued.

“It’s not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or Democrat, more red or blue. It’s whether America remains America,” said Pence, who went on to characterize the choice this November as “two paths, one based on the dignity of every individual, and the other on the growing control of the State.”

Claiming that the Democratic Party’s path “leads to socialism and decline,” Pence painted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a hapless candidate who has aligned himself with the agenda of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the radical Left wing of the Democratic Party. “I thought Joe Biden won the Democrat primaries, but looking at their unity agenda, it looks to me like Bernie won,” he said in reference to the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --