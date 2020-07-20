Mayor de Blasio: NYC Is Safer With Fewer People in Jail

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) said Thursday that his city is safer and better with fewer people in jail, even as shootings and violence have spiked in the city this summer.

“We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WWII and we are safer for it and better for it,” de Blasio said.

But the city has experienced a dramatic uptick in crime this year. According to the most recent NYPD crime statistics, violent crimes—including shootings, murders, and burglaries—have all skyrocketed. Year-to-date shooting incidents in the city have increased by 61 percent, and the number of shooting victims has increased by 70 percent. – READ MORE

