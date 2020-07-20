Fox To Keep Nick Cannon As ‘Masked Singer’ Host Despite Racist Anti-White Comments, Refusal To Apologize

Fox will keep entertainer Nick Cannon as the host of “The Masked Singer” despite the 39-year-old’s blatant anti-white and anti-Jewish comments, and his refusal to address or offer an apology for the former.

According to a Forbes report, Fox confirmed Thursday that they are sticking with Cannon.

The former Nickelodeon star made waves earlier this week after footage hit the internet of the star speaking disparagingly about white people and spewing anti-Jewish conspiracies on an episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

During the episode, Cannon suggested whites are inferior to blacks, adding that white people are “savages,” the “only way that they can act is evil,” and they “have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive.”

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon claimed. “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.” – READ MORE

