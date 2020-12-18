Biden: ‘I’m Starting to Feel Like I Won Georgia Three Times’ After Multiple Recounts

President-elect Joe Biden is cracking jokes about the Trump campaign’s demands for multiple recounts in Georgia.

He started by thanking residents of Georgia for “turning out in record numbers” in November.

“Thank you for the faith you put in me and Vice-President Elect Harris and thank you for standing strong to make sure your voices were heard, your votes were counted, and counted, and counted again,” Biden joked during a campaign event for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Tuesday.

Biden in Georgia jokes about the multiple recounts the Trump campaign demanded after losing the state: “I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times!” “All of you just taught Donald Trump a lesson,” he adds. “In this election, Georgia wasn’t going to be bullied.” pic.twitter.com/hsBObqJX2U — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 15, 2020

He added, “I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times. I have to say it feels pretty good. You know… I think all of you just taught Donald Trump a lesson. In this election, Georgia wasn’t going to be bullied. Georgia wasn’t going to be silenced. Georgia certainly wasn’t going to stand by and let Donald Trump or the state of Texas, or anyone else come in here and toss out your votes.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --