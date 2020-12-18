Democrat Congressman ‘Demands’ 126 Republican Members Of Congress Not Be Seated For Supporting Trump Lawsuit

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is demanding that 126 House Republicans that supported a lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election not be seated during the upcoming congressional term that starts next month.

“Stated simply, men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as Members of the Congress,” Pascrell said in a statement. “These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election undoubtedly attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend.”

He continued, “Consequently, I call on you to exercise the power of your offices to evaluate steps you can take to address these constitutional violations this Congress and, if possible, refuse to seat in the 117th Congress any Members-elect seeking to make Donald Trump an unelected dictator.”

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pascrell noted the “courageous Reconstruction Congress implanted into our governing document safeguards to cleanse from our government ranks any traitors and others who would seek to destroy the Union.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --