Anti-lockdown gym owner to ‘petty tyrant’ NJ governor: ‘The only way you’ll ever close these doors is when you close my casket’

Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey — who’s been battling far-left Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over coronavirus shutdowns since the spring and said he’s racked up over $1 million in fines — has a new message for Murphy and other state officials.

“We have been open against unconstitutional shut down orders since May,” Smith wrote in a now-viral Instagram post over the weekend. “Not once have we flinched, and the petty tyrant of New Jersey governor Murphy has tried everything he could possibly think of to ruin us. Over seven months later we will open our doors every single day.”

He added: “No government official will ever tell me that I am not able to provide for my family. I do not answer to public servants – no matter what threats or punishments they impose. I am a free man. I do not ask for permission. I do not ask for forgiveness. You work for us. The only way you’ll ever close these doors is when you close my casket.”

The post comes with video in which Smith is seen holding up pieces of paper — which he presents to the camera and then discards one by one, “Subterranean Homesick Blues“-style — that send the same overall message. – READ MORE

