Biden: I Told Obama Not To Endorse Me. Internet: Sure, Joe.

Soon after former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced his long-expected 2020 presidential candidacy on Thursday, former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served under for eight years, notably stopped short of endorsing his former VP for the job.

Biden promptly trotted out his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, to inform the mainstream media that he asked Obama not to endorse him.

“The vice president actually asked the president not to endorse,” argued Bedingfield, adding, “He wants to make his own case. He is running on an incredibly strong message of wanting to restore the soul of the nation.”

Similarly, when Biden himself was pressed by a Fox News reporter about the Obama snub, the former VP claimed, “I asked President Obama not to endorse and he doesn’t want to — whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits.”

The Internet found Team Biden’s repeated line a less than convincing stab at damage control over the snub.

“I told the head cheerleader not to go to the prom with me. I wanted to go by myself,” one Twitter user responded. – READ MORE