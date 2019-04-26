Maxine Waters’ Republican challenger says she’s more likely to be impeached than Trump

California congressional candidate Omar Navarro, who is running against Rep. Maxine Waters, said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Thursday that if there’s anyone who should be impeached, it’s the California Democrat.

Navarro, who wants to take Waters’ district in the 2020 election, said his opponent could be removed from Congress for “disorderly behavior,” referring to her previous calls for confrontation and relentless pushing of the conspiracy that Trump colluded with the Russian government.

He also said his candidacy reflects the people’s views in the district since he offers something to unite behind rather than causing further division in the country.

“You know when I walk around in my district and I talk to voters, I talk to different voters, talk to the Hispanic community, which is the largest community, 54 percent of my district, you have to look what are the demographics,” he said.

“When I look at the demographics, I talk to the voters knocking on doors, people want to see someone that’s going to unite them,” Navarro added. – READ MORE