Florida House Passes A Bill Banning Sanctuary Cities. ACLU Issues Travel Warning.

On Wednesday, the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban sanctuary cities and require local law enforcement agents to cooperate with federal immigration authorities such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The bill passed 69-47 along party lines in the Republican-controlled House, reported NBC News. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Cord Byrd, a Republican representing the Jacksonville Beach area.​

Last week, in an interview on Fox Business Network, Byrd said that the bill would allow for transparency between federal and local law enforcement.

Cue the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Following the passage of the bill, the ACLU issued a travel alert for Florida if the bill indeed becomes law.

“If Florida State Bill 168 and House Bill 527 pass, it would undermine local governments’ ability to protect the civil rights of their residents by forcing local officials to cooperate with ICE,” the ACLU wrote in a statement. “It would also put immigrants at risk of violence, potentially forcing victims and witnesses to stay silent for fear of deportation.”​ – READ MORE