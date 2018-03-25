Melania Trump Exemplifies Girl Power in Coral Pink

First Lady Melania Trump exemplified girl power when she stepped out of the White House in a soft, coral pink suit with a sunshine yellow sweater to kick-off the beginning of the Spring season.

Mrs. Trump awarded women from around the world with the “Women of Courage” award during a ceremony held by the U.S. State Department, telling the awardees that she considered them heroes for young women.

In her coral pink Emilio Pucci suit (Mrs. Trump adores Italian fashion), the former model-turned-First Lady strutted across the stage of the event and later off Air Force One. The suit — ripped off the Fall 2017 runway — features subtle bell-bottom pants and a double-breasted jacket with embellished buttons. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1