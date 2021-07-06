Tyson Recalls Nearly 8.5 Million Pounds of Chicken Due to Listeria Concerns

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken due to concerns over contamination, the company announced Saturday.

The press release continued:

Tyson has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall, and while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution. The affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021 and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

In a post on its Twitter page, Tyson Food said the voluntary recall did not include chicken nuggets or fresh products:

For the safety of consumers and their families, today we issued a voluntary recall for some fully cooked chicken products. It does not include chicken nuggets or fresh products. Please read our news release. https://t.co/CxdKNZWTK0 pic.twitter.com/BqW6Z6DP9P — Tyson Foods (@TysonFoods) July 4, 2021