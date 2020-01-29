BIDEN GETS TOUGH: Trump ‘going to understand what punches mean’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took another swing at President Trump on Monday with tough talk at a stop in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where his backers sat emotionless during his monotone, lifeless spiel.

Biden and his supporters closed their eyes in the quiet moderately sized conference room as the former vice president droned about his feud with Trump and promises to knock him out of the White House.

“So folks, um, but you know as much as he’s trying to destroy me and my family,” Biden said, “I hope I’ve demonstrated I can take a punch, and if I’m one nominee he’s going to understand what punches mean.” – READ MORE