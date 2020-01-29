Romney Sides With Democrats: ‘Very Likely I’ll Be In Favor Of Witnesses’

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) says it’s “very likely” that he will side with Congressional Democrats over calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump – however he says he will table the decision until Trump’s defense team has concluded their opening arguments.

“I think it’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses, but I haven’t made a decision finally yet and I won’t until the testimony is completed,” Romney said Saturday following the first full day of Trump’s team’s arguments, according to CNN.

The Utah Senator was mum on whether he thought Trump’s team was effective, saying “I just don’t have any comments on the process or the evidence until the trial is over.”

Three weeks ago Romney expressed interest in hearing testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying earlier this month "I would like to hear from John Bolton and other witnesses, but at the same time I'm comfortable with the Clinton impeachment model when we have opening arguments first and then we have a vote on whether to have witnesses."