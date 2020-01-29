San Francisco official in charge of cleaning up city’s filthy streets arrested

The head of San Francisco Public Works, which is in charge of cleaning up the city’s feces-filled streets, has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption.

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested Monday alongside Nick Bovis, the owner of a popular sports bar in Fisherman’s Wharf, Lefty O-Doul’s. Sources told NBC Bay Area that Nuru was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes for airport concession contracts.

Both Nuru and Bovis were released on bond following their arrest.

As the top official in charge of the $312 million city public works budget since 2012, Nuru was tasked with cleaning up San Francisco streets, which critics note remain cluttered with feces, trash and used needles amid a homelessness crisis.

Nuru, who goes by “MrCleanSF” on Twitter, also oversees the design and construction of city facilities and the management of 1,600 employees. Its capital project portfolio is more than $5.6 billion.

Bovis, alongside Nuru in 2017, championed a portable toilet venture called “Tiny Potties” aimed at mitigating the city’s public defecation problem associated with its growing homeless population. The portable restrooms were meant to look like the Painted Ladies Victorian homes near Alamo Square, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. – READ MORE