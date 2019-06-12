Biden flips, adopts Trump position on China: ‘Poses serious challenge to us’

Some folks think former vice president Joe Biden has lost his edge at 76 years old, six years older than Donald Trump was when the president began his term in 2016.

Others believe Biden is simply catering to the radical faction of his party, shifting positions on key issues like a chameleon to appease young voters he’ll need to unseat Trump in 2020.

Either way, the elderly career politician has repeatedly flip-flopped on important issues early in his campaign, including twice in the last week alone, prompting some to speculate that he may not have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with The Donald.

The most recent example came Tuesday, when Biden contradicted himself on the threat China poses to the U.S., shifting from “they’re not competition for us” in May to “China poses a serious challenge to us” this week at a campaign stop in Iowa. – READ MORE