Trump Considers Unusual Move to Back Amash Primary Challenger After Impeachment Comments: Report

President Donald Trump and his top advisers are considering the unusual move of backing a primary challenger to Michigan Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) after the representative’s repeated calls for impeachment, Politico reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the president is considering squashing Amash by choosing to support one of his primary challengers, such as state Rep. Jim Lower (R-Mich.), in a move that could be seen as a line being drawn in the sand by the administration.

Amash is the only Republican thus far to call for the impeachment of the president.

The president has discussed the idea with his number two, Vice President Mike Pence, as well as one of his top allies in the House, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Amash recently left the House Freedom Caucus, which he helped start with Meadows. McDaniel was a leader in the Michigan Republican circle prior to becoming the chairwoman for the national party and still holds influence in the state. – READ MORE