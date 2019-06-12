2020 Democrat Poll: Warren Overtakes Sanders for Second Place Behind Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has overtaken Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for second place in the race for the 2020 Democrat nomination, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by The Economist and YouGov, shows Warren (16 percent) edging out Sanders (12 percent) for second place when respondents were asked whom they would vote for if their state’s Democrat primary or caucus were to be held today. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner, led the pack in first place with 26 percent.

Warren also benefits from being viewed by overall respondents as a more acceptable nominee for the Democratic Party than Sanders. When asked which candidate or candidates they were considering voting for in 2020, respondents ranked Warren (45 percent) in second place just below Biden (50 percent). Sanders, the 2016 runner-up, was ranked in fourth place at 38 percent behind Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was at 39 percent.

Further, when respondents were asked if there were any candidates they would be “disappointed” to see as the nominee, Sanders tied for first place with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at 21 percent. Biden, who to date has attempted to paint himself as the only nominee capable of uniting the party behind beating Trump, was firmly in second place at 19 percent. – READ MORE