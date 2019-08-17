Biden Faces New Corruption Accusations After Reports Show He May Have Used VP Position to Help Brother, Son

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is facing more accusations of possible corruption after it appears as though his brother may have benefitted financially from his vice presidency.

During the Obama administration, Biden was picked to oversee U.S. relations with Ukraine by President Barack Obama, giving the vice president a lot of power in the region.

While Biden was leading efforts in Ukraine, a donor with “deep Ukraine ties” floated Biden’s brother $500,000 to buy a vacation home, according to a report from Politico. In 2015, James Biden used the half-a-million he was given to buy a house on Keewaydin Island in Florida.

Mortgage records show James was given the money from an LLC owned by John Hynansky, a longtime donor to the vice president who was also heavily involved in Ukraine at the time Biden was running the show for the Obama administration.

This transaction has raised some flags as to whether the money was a way for Hynansky to get access to Biden for preferential treatment. Biden's brother denied that anything nefarious had taken place.