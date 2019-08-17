Arizona Court Rejects Death Penalty for Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Grant Ronnebeck

An Arizona court made official this week that the illegal alien charged with murdering 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck will not face the death penalty because of his alleged “intellectual disability.”

Last month, Judge Michael Kemp ruled that 34-year-old illegal alien Apolinar Altamirano was not eligible for the death penalty because he had a fifth-grade education and was unable to obtain special education because he grew up in rural Mexico. Last year, Kemp ruled that prosecutors in the case would not be allowed to mention that Altamirano was an illegal alien who had been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

This week, the Arizona Court of Appeals reinforced Kemp’s decision, telling prosecutors that they would not be allowed to seek the death penalty against Altamirano.

On January 22, 2015, Altamirano entered a QuickTrip convenience store in Mesa, Arizona, where Ronnebeck worked as a store clerk, and allegedly shot the young man to death after demanding a pack of cigarettes, Breitbart News reported at the time.