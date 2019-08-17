MSNBC Host, Analysts Speculate About Removing Trump From Office (VIDEO)

An MSNBC panel speculated Friday afternoon about potentially removing President Donald Trump from office due to his mental state, pointing to reports he is exhibiting “signs that were similar to the early stages of Alzheimer’s.”

“He attacked a man who turned out to be one of his own supporters,” host Nicolle Wallace said. “I don’t know where there are many schools in America you can bully somebody like that and not get suspended.”

Wallace referenced a supporter who was removed from a Trump rally after the President made fun of his weight. Afterward, the supporter said Trump had nothing to apologize for and that “he’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

“ repeated points he had already made earlier in the evening as if he did not remember already making them,” Wallace said. “David Brooks reported in 2017 that a bunch of Republicans came out of a meeting where Donald Trump explained some signs that were similar to the early stages of Alzheimer’s.” – READ MORE