Biden earns D- from climate change activists ranking 2020 candidates

The environmental activist organization Greenpeace USA is grading 2020 presidential candidates based on how aggressively they’re expected to address climate change, and vice president Joe Biden isn’t exactly earning high marks.

Biden received a D-, the fourth lowest of 20 presidential candidates reviewed by the group, edging out President Trump and Republican primary challenger Bill Weld, who both received Fs, and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, who also received a D-.

The @greenpeaceusa climate team spent the past two months asking each 2020 candidate how they’ll tackle the climate crisis if they win — and the results are in. Here’s what the 2020 presidential candidates said (or didn’t say) on climate. https://t.co/lDZyZMLUqA 🧐🧐 #climate2020 — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) May 30, 2019

Greenpeace USA spokesman Ryan Schleeter told NBC News the major reason Biden fared so poorly in the rankings is because he has no real plans to address climate change, and his decades in politics provides few clues to his positions on the two major categories examined by Greenpeace: support for the Green New Deal, and efforts to eliminate fossil fuels by 2050.

The grading system was based on known policy positions since 2013, and Biden's D- is based on comments he's made at a mayors conference and as vice president.