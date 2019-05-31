2020 Dem Elizabeth Warren proposes law saying a president can be indicted

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is pushing for a new law that says presidents can face indictment and charges of obstruction of justice.

The campaign proposal by two-term senator from Massachusetts — unveiled Friday – comes two days after Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller said a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel policy prohibited him from even considering criminal charges against President Trump.

MUELLER SAYS CHARGING TRUMP WAS NOT AN OPTION

“I’ve got a plan to make sure that no president is above the law,” Warren said in a statement, calling for lawmakers to “pass a law clarifying Congress’s intent that the Department of Justice can indict the President of the United States.”

“Congress should make it clear that presidents can be indicted for criminal activity, including obstruction of justice,” the progressive senator added. “And when I’m president, I’ll appoint Justice Department officials who will reverse flawed policies so no president is shielded from criminal accountability.”

Warren was one of the first Democratic White House hopefuls to urge the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump for obstruction of justice. She made her call after the release of a redacted version of Mueller’s report. – READ MORE