Warren’s Heritage Claim Continues to Haunt Her: ‘You’re Kinda Like the Original Rachel Dolezal’ (VIDEO)

Just when she thought she might have been cleared from her controversial heritage past, 2020 Democratic hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) claims are back to haunt her.

Taking her 2020 campaign discussion to “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Warren was confronted once again about her previous claim that she is of Native American ancestry.

Watch @cthagod grill @ewarren on her heritage. "When did you find out that you weren't ?" "Were there any benefits to that?" "You sound like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit" @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/GFzH8JqSqN — Sarah Dolan (@sarahedolan) May 31, 2019

Warren previously sparked outrage, especially from Native Americans, after she took a DNA test last fall to prove her ancestry, though it revealed she’s as little as 1/1,024 Native American. She then came under fire after she announced her 2020 run when she was confronted for checking off the box identifying as a Native American on her Texas State Bar registration.

When confronted again about her controversial heritage claim, Warren doubled down that she “learned about my family the same as most people learn about their family, from a mamma and my daddy … but I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. And I shouldn’t have done it.” – READ MORE