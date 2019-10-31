Biden Donors ‘Furious’ Over ‘Very Alarming’ Money Situation As Most Obama Bundlers Flee

Joe Biden donors are reportedly ‘furious’ that the campaign has entered deficit spending – raising $15.7 million in the third quarter, while spending $2 million more than that, according to the New York Times.

Of that, one of his largest expenses was over $920,000 on chartered jets.

Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia and a prolific fund-raiser, said that donors were “furious” about the jet spending and called the campaign’s overall money situation “very alarming.” Mr. McAuliffe’s wife recently invited donors to attend a fund-raiser for Mr. Biden at their home in early November.

Mr. Schultz, when asked about the chartered travel, said that “whatever maximizes Joe Biden and voter interaction, the greater chance we have to win.” The campaign said Mr. Biden had flown commercial but declined to indicate when his last such flight was. –New York Times

On Thursday, Biden flip-flopped on his long-held opposition to a super PAC independent of the campaign – paving the way for donors to give unlimited sums of money to support the 76-year-old candidate.