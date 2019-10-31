Tucker Carlson Goes Off On AOC: ‘An Unapologetic Bigot,’ ‘Spews Open Racism’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday over her open “bigotry” after she blamed an entire racial group for “producing climate change” during a congressional hearing last week.

“There’s a darker side to AOC… she’s an unapologetic bigot.” Tucker Carlson explains why AOC is so famous: she’s authentic. And that’s why she’s so dangerous. She has bigoted views and yet she’s still popular and enabled by the media. pic.twitter.com/aK4VB6HRsE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 31, 2019

“She’s an unapologetic bigot, someone who attacks others for the way they were born,” Carlson said. “There’s nothing legitimate about that, you can’t debate bigotry, it’s pure poison.”

Carlson continued, “It’s terrifying to think that someone who spews open racism has become a role model for our young people but that is exactly what has happened and it’s been happening since Ocasio-Cortez arrived on the public stage.” – READ MORE