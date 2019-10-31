Georgia Lawmaker Looks to Criminalize Sex-Change Procedures Among Minors

Inspired by the case of two Texas parents fighting over the sexual identity of their seven-year-old child, a lawmaker in Georgia says she is drafting legislation that would make it a felony for medical practitioners in that state to provide such services.

Republican State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, from Cobb County in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, says she wants to protect children from making irreversible, life-changing decisions when they might not be old enough to understand the full consequences of those decisions, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The bill, still being drafted, would make it a felony for doctors to perform surgeries on or prescribe medication to minors for the purposes of gender transition. It would not impact doctors’ treatment of adults in any way.

"We're talking about children that can't get a tattoo or smoke a cigar or a cigarette in the state of Georgia, but can be castrated and get sterilized," she told the paper.