Christian students around globe to gather for ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer before school

Christian students around the world are participating in the faith-based annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally Wednesday morning.

The movement that began in 1990 by a group of Texas students – and has been student-led ever since – has grown to an annual event that draws one million students across America and in more than 64 countries.

For King & Country singers Joel and Luke Smallbone promoted the prayer event in a video.

“This has always been something that has been close to me and my heart because I’ve been able to see the power of prayer and to be able to see when school students get together and surround that flag and be able to pray together, something real significant takes place,” Luke Smallbone said, adding that he participated as a kid. – READ MORE