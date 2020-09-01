Biden: ‘Do I Look Like a Radical Socialist With a Soft Spot for Rioters? Really?’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shot down President Donald Trump’s campaign narrative painting him as a radical socialist who is responsible for the recent violence in cities across the country.

Flanked by American flags, Biden told the nation during Monday’s speech in Pittsburgh, “You know me, you know my heart. You know my story, my family’s story. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

Biden: ‘You know me … ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?!’ pic.twitter.com/wHj20DJGOo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 31, 2020

He continued, “I want a safe America, safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting. Safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear, safe from four more years of Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

