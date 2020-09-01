Riot-Ravaged Minneapolis Businesses Can’t Rebuild Because the Insurance Won’t Cover It

Ever since a multiracial group of Minneapolis cops kneeled on George Floyd’s neck as he died three months ago, there have been riots in American cities every single night. At first our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media just gaslighted us about it. They looked right into their cameras and told us it wasn’t happening. It’s not actual violence, y’know, the bad kind of violence. It’s “mostly peaceful protest.”

Jeffrey Meitrodt, Minneapolis Star-Tribune: One day after rioters destroyed the Sports Dome retail complex in St. Paul, a construction crew hired by the city knocked the building down because it was dangerously unstable.

Then the city presented the property owners with a $140,000 bill for what it would cost to haul away the debris.

“We were really upset about that,” said property owner Jay Kim, whose insurance policy covers a maximum of $25,000 in demolition costs…

Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in the May riots, the Kim family was stunned to discover that the money it would collect from its insurance company for demolition won’t come close to the actual costs of doing the job. Most policies limit reimbursement to $25,000 to $50,000, but contractors have been submitting bids of $200,000 to $300,000. In many cases, the price of the work is not much lower than the actual value of the property, records show.

In other words, those places are totaled. Those neighborhoods are dead. All those burned-out buildings will just stay the way they are, for who knows how long. All those jobs are gone and they’re not coming back. Nobody’s going to wave a magic wand and bring back what was destroyed by these lawless rioters. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --